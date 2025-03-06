Shane Lowry in tie for second at Bay Hill, Rory McIlroy a shot further back

SHANE LOWRY IS in a tie for second on three-under after the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, with Rory McIlroy a short further back on two-round.

Both players made promising start as they played together at the signature event on the PGA Tour in Florida, but they both dropped shots on the par-four 18th for a disappointing finish.

In contrast Wyndham Clark birdied the last, one of three shots he picked up in the last six holes, to post the lowest round of the day, a 67 that sees him take a two-shot lead.

Lowry was top of the leaderboard on his own after a brilliant eagle on the par-five 16th but had to settle for an opening round of 69 after that closing bogey. He joins Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, in the group that are two shots behind Clark.

Rory McIlroy in action in the first round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere Dubliner Max Kennedy carded a five-under 67 in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open. He is in a tie for 19th, five shots behind leader Kevin Roy, with player now suspended due to darkness.

