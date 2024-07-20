Shane Lowry loses ground on frustrating day at The Open

SHANE LOWRY IS three shots off the lead at The Open following a punishing third round in the rain at Royal Troon.

The Offaly man carded a six-over par 77 today to leave himself one under par overall.

Yet he retains a chance of victory at the major he won in 2019. Lowry is in ninth place and goes into the final day within striking distance of leader Billy Horschel on four under par.

Lowry birdied the fourth today, yet things began to turn on the par-three eighth where he hit a double-bogey five.

He then hit five bogeys on the back nine – on holes 11, 12, 14, 15 and 18.

Padraig Harrington sits just four strokes behind Lowry on three over par in a tie for 25th. The 52-year-old shot an even par 71, which included three birdies and three bogeys.

