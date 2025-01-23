Shane Lowry 8 shots off lead as play suspended at Farmers Insurance Open

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY was eight shots off the lead before play was suspended due to high winds at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines today.

Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg (7-under) held a one-stroke lead over American Hayden Springer when play was brought to a premature halt at 2.05pm local time.

Advertisement

Åberg had six holes remaining in his second round.

Lowry, meanwhile, was tied for 65th having completed 15 holes.

The Offaly native was nine shots off the lead following the opening round after registering an even par round of 72 at his first event of the PGA season.

A similarly inconsistent second round left him on one over par.

A promising start to the day saw him register three birdies in his opening nine holes, but that was followed by four bogeys in his last six holes before play was suspended.

You can view the full leaderboard here.