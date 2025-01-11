'He's a good club man, he wanted to give back' - Kenny and Galway All-Ireland winners eye glory

CROKE PARK BRINGS many happy memories for some involved in the Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry club.

But it’s more so on the inter-county beat, with Shane Moloney among those to win All-Irelands with Galway on the hallowed turf.

Manager Mattie Kenny had club success there with Cuala in 2017 and 2018, but now, the former Dublin manager is leading his home club into an All-Ireland intermediate final at HQ. Watergrasshill of Cork stand in their way tomorrow.

Kenny’s impact and influence has been “huge” since taking charge in 2023, according to former Galway forward Moloney.

“When he was with Cuala and Dublin, he was very generous with his time where he could,” says Moloney, stressing this was not in a coaching capacity, but with fundraisers and casual chats.

“He brought back all of his experience that he gathered over the last few years in Cuala and Dublin, brought it back to the club here and got a good group of guys along with him. Players are buying into everything he says and does, and that’s how we’ve ended up where we are today.

“He’s such a good club man, he wanted to try and give back to the club. He hasn’t come in and try to reinvent the wheel or anything. Just little nuggets here and there.

“As I said, he got a good backroom team with him. All good guys from around the club and all corners of the parish. All the players were very eager after getting relegated to try and come back up senior as quick as we could.”

Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry fell short in the intermediate county final in 2023, but a little over a year on, they’re back in the upper echelons and competing for national honours on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

Lifting the 2011 All-Ireland minor hurling title. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Moloney’s first taste of success in Croke Park came in the 2011 All-Ireland minor hurling final. He was captain and top-scored with 1-9 against Dublin, while two of his clubmates also featured prominently that day.

Paul Killeen was full-back, while Pádraig Brehony hit 0-4 from midfield.

14 years on, they’re back in another All-Ireland final, all three key pillars of the ‘T-A-D’ side.

“Myself, Paul and Pádraig actually started national school together back in Tynagh so we’ve been thick as thieves the three of us, we’ve been together the whole way up,” Moloney tells The 42.

“In 2011, the three of us were playing that day, that was very special. We won the club minor A here in Galway as well that year, that was a very good year for us and for the club.

“It’s just the whole thing about the club here, playing beside neighbours, cousins. I have three cousins on the panel there that live next door to me, I don’t have a brother but they’re nearly like brothers to me.

“It’ll just be special to be up there with them and to be playing, whether it’s in Croke Park or Kilbeacanty, I just love putting on the Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry jersey and togging out with this group of lads.”

Scoring that winning point in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final. Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

Moloney burst onto the senior inter-county scene with a famous winning point on his debut. He bolted from the bench and sent Galway into the 2015 All-Ireland final. “That’s a long time ago now. It’s not something I think about too often,” he says.

The Tribe ultimately fell short to Kilkenny, but two years later, Moloney featured as they ended a 29-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

He’s not the only All-Ireland winner in a family with strong GAA tradition. Moloney’s grandfather, Andy Kelly, was part of the first Galway team to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1923, while his uncle, Tom Moloney, won a minor All-Ireland in 1983.

Tom is now part of Kenny’s management team, with three sons on the panel.

Moloney pictured ahead of the All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Family and friends, that’s what it’s all about as this small, “hurling-mad” parish look to scale new heights on the club scene.

“It’s a bit different,” Moloney concludes

“It’s everyone from the community here in the club and the parish, it’s everyone that you went to school with since I was four, five years of age, the whole way through national and secondary school, college and work. It’s uncles, family, everyone.

“It’s something to look forward to, we’re in a privileged position. The club is in a great mood the last two or three weeks, it’s decked out in blue and green. Everyone around is just looking forward to Sunday.”