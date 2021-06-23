Clare blow as Shane O'Donnell set to miss Sunday's Championship opener vs Waterford

BRIAN LOHAN WILL have to plan without Shane O’Donnell this weekend after the star forward was ruled out of Clare’s Munster championship opener with Waterford.

News of O’Donnell’s absence broke on Tuesday evening, with Clare FM reporting that O’Donnell suffered a concussion ahead of Clare’s final league game against Kilkenny earlier this month.

The Banner are also without former captain Patrick O’Connor who is expected to miss the rest of the season after damaging his cruciate ligament in a challenge game.

Goalkeeper Donal Tuohy last week confirmed that he will step away from the panel for 2021 due to a combination of his recent injuries and an increase in work commitments.

Tuohy, who has been involved with the Clare senior set-up since 2009, was expected to serve as second-choice keeper behind Eibhear Quilligan this season.

The winner of Sunday’s quarter-final in Semple Stadium (throw-in 3.30pm) will play Tipperary in the semi-finals on Sunday 4 July.

Reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick meet Cork in the first semi-final on Saturday 3 July.

