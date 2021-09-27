Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Former Tipp boss and Mourneabbey mastermind Ronayne takes charge of Cork ladies

The Mitchelstown native was most recently in charge of the Waterford men’s footballers for 2021. He succeeds Ephie Fitzgerald in his new role.

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Sep 2021, 10:49 PM
12 minutes ago 856 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558230
New man at the helm: Shane Ronayne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
New man at the helm: Shane Ronayne.
New man at the helm: Shane Ronayne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHANE RONAYNE HAS been ratified as the new Cork ladies senior football manager on a three-year term.

A hugely successful and renowned coach in the women’s game, Mitchelstown native Ronayne was appointed at a county board meeting at Nemo Rangers tonight after he had been recommended by a five-person sub-committee tasked with identifying the next boss.

The former Waterford men’s and Tipperary ladies’ manager, who also steered Mourneabbey to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles in 2018 and ’19, succeeds Ephie Fitzgerald whose six-year tenure comes to an end.

Uncertainty reigned over Fitzgerald’s future after Cork LGFA announced earlier this month that it was seeking expressions of interest for its senior and minor manager positions.

It was understood that the Nemo Rangers clubman hadn’t stepped down, but that the two-year term he was was handed at the end of 2019 was up.

The Southern Star reported that Ronayne, Fitzgerald and John Cleary were the three names in the hat for the top job in Cork ladies’ football, with interviews held last week. Fitzgerald, however, did not put himself forward for interview.

Speculation mounted on Friday night as Ronayne’s departure from the helm of the Waterford men’s footballers was announced.

Ronayne spent one season in charge of the Déise, taking charge after a trophy-laden stint with the Tipperary ladies’ footballers. He guided the Premier county to four national titles in as many years, All-Ireland intermediate crowns delivered in 2017 and 2019.

He took the reins at Mourneabbey in 2014, steering the Clyda side to six county and provincial championship titles in a row as well as two All-Irelands.

He now takes charge of his native county, as Cork continue their tradition of sticking with managers from within the county.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The outgoing Fitzgerald succeeded the late, great Eamonn Ryan at the helm in January 2016, and steered Cork to their 11th All-Ireland title in 12 years in his first season in charge. He also delivered three Division 1 league crowns (2016, 2017 and 2019) and Munster honours (2016, 2018 and 2019).

The Rebels exited the 2021 All-Ireland race at the semi-final stage, after a dramatic extra-time defeat to eventual champions Meath.

Ronayne was previously touted as a leading contender to take over from Ryan, having worked alongside the coaching great towards the end of his glittering Cork tenure. 

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie