Shane Ryan secures final place as Team Ireland maintain impressive form in Glasgow

SHANE RYAN TODAY became Ireland’s fourth finalist at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow, qualifying for the men’s 100m backstroke decider.

Ryan swam a new Irish Record of 50.45 in the heats, and then swam 50.48 in the first semi-final to qualify automatically for the final. Fastest in his semi-final, a much quicker second semi-final leaves Ryan ranked fourth in tomorrow’s final.

Speaking after the race Ryan said “It’s always good to get back, you’ll definitely feel a bit different from race to race and I felt a little bit heavier tonight, but I did the job. I didn’t really swim it like I wanted to, but I got in, got to the next stage, I’m fourth in.”

Russia’s Kliment Koleshnikov topped the rankings once again in the event in 49.57, the only swimmer under the 50-second mark.

In the 200m freestyle final, Bangor team-mates Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan went head-to-head in lanes seven and eight. As was the case this morning, McMillan was the quicker of the two, touching just outside the Irish Record of 1:43.18 he swam this morning in 1:43.69 for seventh place, a second fastest time ever in a first senior international final for the 19-year-old.

Jordan Sloan, who also represented Ireland in the 200m Freestyle Final the last edition of these championships, clocked 1:44.56 for eighth place.

A further 11 Irish swimmers are in action tomorrow.

50m breaststroke bronze medallist Mona McSharry goes in the 100m breaststroke, with Niamh Coyne and Molly Mayne.

Curtis Coulter makes his individual debut in the 50m freestyle; Darragh Greene, Eoin Corby and Liam Doyle are all in for the final 100m breaststroke event; Amelia Kane will swim the 200m butterfly; while Brendan Hyland and Cillian Melly join Jack McMillan in the 200m individual medley.