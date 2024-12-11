Ryan breaks five-year-old Irish record to progress at World Championships

SHANE RYAN BROKE a five-year-old Irish Record to progress to the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle on the second day of racing at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

The triple Olympian swam an impressive 46.23 seconds in the 100m freestyle heats, knocking .45 of a second off his own 2019 record of 46.68.

The time saw the 30-year-old place third in his heat, advancing to the semi-final in sixth place overall. The 100m freestyle semi-final will take place today at 4.58pm (Irish time).

Elsewhere this morning Danielle Hill returned to the pool for the 100m freestyle heats, where she touched in 53.66, just outside her Irish record of 53.03. The Larne swimmer returns for her third race tomorrow in the 50m backstroke.

Advertisement

Niamh Coyne clocked 1:07.49 in the 100m breaststroke to place ninth in her heat. The Dublin swimmer is back in action on Saturday in the 50m breaststroke.

In the Men’s 100m breaststroke heats, Eoin Corby was close to his best of 58.38, touching in 58.63 for ninth in his heat. Corby next competes in the 200m breaststroke on Friday.