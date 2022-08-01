Shane Walsh explains reasons behind Kilmacud Crokes club transfer request

SHANE WALSH HAS pointed to a draining commute between Galway and Dublin as a key factor in his decision to request a club transfer.

The star Galway forward made headlines over the weekend when it emerged that he plans to leave his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne to join Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Walsh explained that he travelled from Dublin to Galway to train throughout the inter-county season as Pádraic Joyce’s side made their memorable push to the All-Ireland final.

The 29-year-old now lives in Dublin, where he is studying for a BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career,” Walsh said.

“Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge.

“Thanks to John (Divilly, Galway selector) I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body.

“I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can.”

Walsh’s statement also indicated that he “fully intends” to finish his club career at home with Kilkerrin-Clonbeirne while committing to Crokes for the “foreseeable future”.