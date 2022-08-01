Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 1 August 2022
Shane Walsh explains reasons behind Kilmacud Crokes club transfer request

‘I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career,’ Galway star said.

By Niall Kelly Monday 1 Aug 2022, 4:34 PM
30 minutes ago 3,008 Views 4 Comments
Walsh: Joining Crokes 'would be a wonderful challenge'.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHANE WALSH HAS pointed to a draining commute between Galway and Dublin as a key factor in his decision to request a club transfer.

The star Galway forward made headlines over the weekend when it emerged that he plans to leave his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne to join Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Walsh explained that he travelled from Dublin to Galway to train throughout the inter-county season as Pádraic Joyce’s side made their memorable push to the All-Ireland final.

The 29-year-old now lives in Dublin, where he is studying for a BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career,” Walsh said.

“Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge.

“Thanks to John (Divilly, Galway selector) I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body.

“I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can.”

Walsh’s statement also indicated that he “fully intends” to finish his club career at home with Kilkerrin-Clonbeirne while committing to Crokes for the “foreseeable future”.

