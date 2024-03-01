Sharlene Mawdsley through to 400m world indoor semi-finals after dramatic heat

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has secured safe passage to the semi-finals of the 400m at the world indoor championships in Glasgow later today.

Mawdsley qualified courtesy of a dramatic heat, in which she finished in a three-way tie for second place to earn an automatic qualification position.

Mawdlsey ran in the third heat, which was won by American Talitha Diggs in 52.17. Mawdlsey finished strongly to force her way through a gap either side of challengers Amandine Brossier (France), and Henriette Jaeger (Norway.)

Advertisement

Incredibly, the trio could not be separated, and after a lengthy wait, all three were deemed to have tied for second place, in a time of 52.23. All three were therefore sent through to the semi-finals as automatic qualifiers.

“I am absolutely buzzing”, said Mawdsley, who was thrilled with her strong finish.

“Which is so unlike me, which is why I am so happy. I always finish strong in a relay bt in the individual I seem to lose my head a little bit, today I had more to give, so I went with the girls and I think I may have even dipped, which is very unlike me. I’m delighted.”

Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands was the fastest qualifier across all four heats, finishing in 51.31. Her compatriot Femke Bol cruised to victory in the fourth and final heat, in a time of 52.00.

Mawdsley returns for the semi-finals at 8.50pm tonight.

Israel Olatunde runs in the men’s 60m heats at 1.10pm this afternoon.