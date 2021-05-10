BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
Irish international to bid farewell after nearly 300 appearances for Millwall

The Championship club won’t be offering a new contract to veteran midfielder Shaun Williams.

By Paul Dollery Monday 10 May 2021, 3:44 PM
Williams joined Millwall in 2014.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MILLWALL MANAGER GARY Rowett has confirmed that Saturday’s defeat to Coventry City was Shaun Williams’ final game for the club.

The contract extension that Williams signed in January 2020 expires next month, but he won’t be offered a new deal.

Williams, who turns 35 in October, made 27 Championship appearances this season for Millwall, who finished in 11th place.

Rowett told the South London Press that the Irish midfielder and goalkeeper Frank Fielding will both bid farewell this summer.

“We felt for different reasons that we couldn’t offer those two players new deals – not because they aren’t brilliant characters, not because they haven’t done fabulously within the group,” he said.

“Difficult season for both of them this year, they’ve not played as much as they’d have liked – particularly for Willo, who’s been here seven years. What I will say is that he’s conducted himself fantastically well and has been an excellent servant to this club.

“Any of the players that have worked hard for us, we’ll try to help them move forward and we wish them all the best, but it’s the Championship and you’ve got to make some tough decisions to try to move the team forward and those two decisions were pretty tough.”

After making the move from MK Dons in January 2014, Williams made 295 appearances for Millwall and helped the club achieve promotion from League One.

The veteran Dubliner began his career in the League of Ireland, where he played for Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Dundalk and Sporting Fingal.

He won three senior caps under Martin O’Neill in 2018, scoring Ireland’s only goal in a 4-1 Nations League defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

