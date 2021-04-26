BE PART OF THE TEAM

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are Premier League Hall of Fame’s first inductees

Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer while Henry won the Golden Boot four times.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 8:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,140 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5420131

ALAN SHEARER AND Thierry Henry are the first two players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Shearer is the league’s all-time top scorer having netted 260 goals for Blackburn and Newcastle between 1992 and 2006, while he lifted the title with Rovers in 1995.

Henry was a four-time winner of the Golden Boot award, given to the top scorer in a season, and netted a club-record 175 Premier League goals in 258 matches for Arsenal.

The Frenchman won the league title twice and was a key member of the ‘Invincibles’ team that went unbeaten through the 2003-04 campaign.

Shearer said on premierleague.com: “When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League, I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.

“All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James’ Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Henry added: “To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special. When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots, and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame.”

A further six inductees will be selected by a fans’ vote from 23 nominees announced on Monday evening. Voting will be open until 2 May.

