Thursday 17 December 2020
Early McGoldrick goal puts Sheffield United ahead against Man United after Henderson mistake

The former Ireland striker opened the scoring in the 5th minute at Bramall Lane.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 8:23 PM
6 minutes ago 236 Views 0 Comments
DAVID MCGOLDRICK GAVE Sheffield United a dream start in tonight’s Premier League match after a nightmare mistake by Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

sheffield-united-v-manchester-united-premier-league-bramall-lane David McGoldrick celebrates scoring his goal. Source: PA

McGoldrick, who announced his shock international retirement from Ireland last month, fired into an empty net in the 5th minute of the clash at Bramall Lane. It all came about after this howler from Henderson when he was closed down in possession by Oliver Burke who set up team-mate McGoldrick for the simple finish.

The good news for Man United fans is Marcus Rashford has since hit the target in the first half to leave it 1-1.

The42 Team

