Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Advertisement

Shefflin watches Clarinbridge advance to first Galway SHC final in a decade

Evan Niland hit 0-13 to help his side see off the challenge of Craughwell in today’s semi-final.

By John Fallon Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,292 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594231

Clarinbridge 3-18 Craughwell 1-14

John Fallon reports from Athenry

NEW GALWAY MANAGER Henry Shefflin was on hand as Clarinbridge advanced to their first county final in a decade when they were far too strong for Craughwell at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Shefflin, joined by coach Richie O’Neill, would have recognised a few faces of old, not least Craughwell’s Niall Healy, still going strong 16 years after he blasted a hat-trick against Kilkenny in the 2005 All-Ireland semi-final.

evan-niland Evan Niland was Clarinbridge's leading marksman in today's win (file pic). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Healy landed six points in the opening half, four of them frees, when Craughwell had the breeze in the opening half but the day didn’t end well for him or his club.

They faded and he was red-carded as Clarinbridge advanced to play either St Thomas’ or Gort, who are scheduled to meet in tomorrow’s second semi-final, although that game is in doubt because of a Covid outbreak.

Craughwell, bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2015 and looking for their first title since 1930, needed to make the breeze count in the opening half but they were in trouble when they trailed 1-8 to 0-9 at the break, with Galway U20 star Gavin Lee shooting a superb goal for Clarinbridge after ten minutes.

With county senior Evan Niland in superb form from play and placed balls, Clarinbridge pulled away as Mikey Daly got their second goal four minutes after the restart.

Niall Armstrong’s goal made it 3-14 to 0-10 after 43 minutes, before Healy was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with the impressive TJ Brennan.

Keelan Cullinane fired home a penalty for Craughwell with 10 minutes remaining but they never looked like mounting a serious challenge as Clarinbridge, backed by a lot of recent underage success, stayed on course for their third-ever title.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Scorers for Clarinbridge: Evan Niland 0-13 (0-7f, 0-2 ’65); Niall Armstrong 1-2; Mikey Daly and Gavin Lee 1-1 each; Shane Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Craughwell: Niall Healy 0-6 (0-4f); Keelan Cullinane 1-3 (1-0p, 0-2f); Adam Clarke, Patrick Monaghan, Adrian Prendergast, Dean Callanan and Jamie Ryan 0-1 each.

Clarinbridge

  • 1. Aaron Binden
  • 4. Oisin Salmon
  • 3. Ian O’Brien
  • 2. Christy Bannon
  • 5. Shane Ryan
  • 6. TJ Brennan
  • 8. Sean Kilduff
  • 7. Shane Bannon
  • 9. Patrick Foley
  • 10. Mikey Daly
  • 11. Evan Niland
  • 13. Mark Kennedy
  • 15. Niall Armstrong
  • 14. Cian Salmon
  • 12. Gavin Lee

Subs:

  • 22. Barry Daly for Kilduff (55)
  • 17. Alan Armstrong for C Bannon (56)
  • 18. Andrew Monaghan for Kennedy (58)
  • 19. Liam Leen for Foley (59)
  • 21. Eoin Forde for M Daly (59)

Craughwell

  • 1. Darragh Gilligan
  • 7. Ger O’Halloran
  • 23. Adrian Cullinane
  • 2. Thomas Hynes
  • 13. Dean Callanan
  • 6. Stephen Hynes
  • 17. Mark Monaghan
  • 8. Patrick Monaghan
  • 9. Thomas Monaghan
  • 15. Keelan Cullinane
  • 11. Niall Healy
  • 10. Adam Clarke
  • 12. Adrian Prendergast
  • 14. Jamie Ryan
  • 4. Shane Dolan

Subs:

  • 5. Gavin O’Toole for Dolan (40)

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie