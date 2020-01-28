Shelbourne boss Morris extends contract

Updated at 12.23

SHELBOURNE BOSS IAN Morris has signed a contract extension until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old only retired from football in 2018, having had stints at Scunthorpe, Torquay, Northampton, St Pat’s and Bohemians among others.

In his first season at Shels, he guided the club to the First Division title, ending their six-year wait for a return to the top flight.

Following today’s news, Morris told the club’s official website: “To be given the chance to build on the success and foundations of last year is fantastic.

“It’s a really good place to be and a great environment for young players to be in as well as the morale and camaraderie of the first team, which is second to none.

“On top of that, the bond between the fans and team is there to see again throughout the pre-season and that’s what it’s all about.

“We know how strong the Premier Division is this year and there will be surprises and twists along the way, but we’re going out to win every game.”

