This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shelbourne boss Morris extends contract

The 32-year-old guided the club to the First Division title last year.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 12:16 PM
11 minutes ago 140 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4982918
Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ian Morris (file pic).
Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated at 12.23

SHELBOURNE BOSS IAN Morris has signed a contract extension until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old only retired from football in 2018, having had stints at Scunthorpe, Torquay, Northampton, St Pat’s and Bohemians among others.

In his first season at Shels, he guided the club to the First Division title, ending their six-year wait for a return to the top flight.

Following today’s news, Morris told the club’s official website: “To be given the chance to build on the success and foundations of last year is fantastic.

“It’s a really good place to be and a great environment for young players to be in as well as the morale and camaraderie of the first team, which is second to none.

“On top of that, the bond between the fans and team is there to see again throughout the pre-season and that’s what it’s all about.

“We know how strong the Premier Division is this year and there will be surprises and twists along the way, but we’re going out to win every game.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie