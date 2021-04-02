Shelbourne and Bray play out six-goal thriller at Tolka Park

Shelbourne 3

Bray Wanderers 3

Andrew Dempsey reports from Tolka Park

GEORGIE POYNTON’S 76th minute equaliser from the spot-kick was enough to earn Shelbourne a point at home to title rivals Bray Wanderers this evening.

That was despite the best efforts of Bray’s Brandon Kavanagh to take three points back to the Carlisle Grounds – with the 20-year-old scoring twice and assisting once in an incredible display.

Both teams made one change each – with Michael O’Connor replacing the suspended Glen McAuley for the hosts, and Gary Shaw returned for Bray.

Shels started the better of the two, and they went close early on through JJ Lunney and Kevin O’Connor – but Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Brian Maher was able to deal with the danger.

However, Maher could do little to deny Shelbourne their opener in the 14th minute.

Georgie Poynton picked up on a loose ball from his own set-piece, dancing around the Seagulls defence before seeing his curling effort find the back of the net, with the aid of a deflection.

But 9 minutes later the game was level again as Shamrock Rovers loanee Brandon Kavanagh shot home after some good play from Darren Craven.

Craven tried to dink the ball over Brendan Clarke dived early to save – but the ball fell into the path of Kavanagh who fired in the rebound.

Shels restored their lead shortly after through Ryan Brennan who dinked the ball over the head of Maher after an expert knockdown from Michael O’Connor to give Ian Morris’ side the lead heading into the break.

The hosts lead was cancelled out again just minutes into the second-half, as Ryan Graydon slotted home. The ex-Bohs winger got on the end of an exquisite through ball from the lively Kavanagh – making no mistake from inside the penalty area.

But Kavanagh’s finest moment was to come just before the hour mark. The attacking midfielder let fly from 25 yards out and arrowed his strike into the top corner, leaving Clarke with no chance in the Shels goal.

While time running out for the hosts – they were gifted a spot-kick with just under 15 toplay, that Poynton earned and converted, despite the best attempts of Maher to keep it out.

And that was how it ended, with Shelbourne holding Bray to a draw on a night of high drama at Tolka Park.

Elsewhere, there was a superb win for Cabinteely over Cork City – George Heaven with the only goal of the game.

Beattie and Sean McDonald compete. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Also victorious tonight were Treaty United as League of Ireland football returned to the Market’s Field – Anthony O’Donnell’s 26th minute goal enough to secure three points against Wexford Youths.

Athlone Town were 3-1 winners over Galway, goals from Gary Boylan and Stephen Meaney (2) gave them a three-goal lead – with Wilson Waweru getting a consolation with 13 minutes remaining.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke; Ally Gilchrist, Maxi Kouogun, Sean Quinn; John Ross Wilson (Dayle Rooney, 78), JJ Lunney, Georgie Poynton, Kevin O’Connor; Ryan Brennan (Alex Cetiner, 59); Yoyo Mahdy (Denzil Fernandes, 59), Michael O’Connor.

BRAY WANDERERS: Brian Maher; Mark Byrne, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Barry, Dylan Barnett; Conor Clifford, Richie O’Farrell; Brandon Kavanagh, Ryan Graydon Darren Craven; Gary Shaw (Luka Lovic, 15).

Referee: David Keeler.