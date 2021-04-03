Noonan returns to haunt former club as Shelbourne spoil Cork's big day at Turner's Cross

Cork City 0

SAOIRSE NOONAN CAME back to haunt her former club, Cork City, on their return to Turner’s Cross as she scored twice to help Shelbourne make it two wins out of two at the beginning of the new Women’s National League [WNL] season on Saturday afternoon.

Noonan’s double after Emily Whelan’s opening goal was sure to impress onlooking Ireland manager Vera Pauw but more importantly for Noel King, it earned his side’s a well deserved victory.

Shelbourne made the most of the resplendent conditions at the Cross as they zipped the ball across the surface inside the opening exchanges.

And by the 12th minute, they had all but sealed the victory as they raced into a two-goal lead with some devastating attacking moves that City couldn’t live with.

The first goal came in fortuitous circumstances as City keeper Abby McCarthy, who otherwise had a great game and produced some superb saves, was caught in possession close to her goal and Emily Whelan’s tackle trickled across the line.

Jess Gargan thought she had made it 2-0 moments later but her close-range finish was correctly ruled out for offside. Jessie Stapleton wasn’t impressed though, as it looked like her header was already destined for the far corner before the intervention.

But then it was Saoirse Noonan’s turn to have her say on a momentous day for her former club as she expertly slotted home from a tight angle at the back post after Jessie Stapleton failed to connect with Alex Kavanagh’s cross for her first goal in the red of Shelbourne.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Pauw took her seat shortly after that goal to monitor Shelbourne’s Jamie Finn, Jess Ziu, Emily Whelan and Saoirse Noonan, as well as City’s Éabha O’Mahony, all of whom are in her provisional squad for the upcoming friendlies against Denmark and Belgium this week.

Noonan and Whelan ought to have added to their and their side’s tally before the break but they couldn’t find a way past McCarthy with their numerous attempts while Jess Ziu did beat the new City number one but was unfortunate to see her strike from the edge of the box crash against the right post.

It was a similar story in the second half with McCarthy again denying Noonan and Whelan while Lauren Egbuloniu had City’s only attempt at target from long-range.

But it was Noonan who would have the final say as she found the inside of the far post with a poked finish late on to claim the three points for her new club.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Nathalie O’Brien, Ciara McNamara, Lauren Walsh, Shaunagh McCarthy (Lauren Singleton 89); Becky Cassin, Éabha O’Mahony; Eva Mangan (Laura Shine 68), Christina Dring (Leah Murphy 89), Sarah McKevitt (Nadine Seward 78); Lauren Egbuloniu (Kate O’Donovan 89).

SHELBOURNE: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, Pearl Slattery, Jessie Stapleton, Jamie Finn (Rachel Baynes 89); Rachel Graham, Alex Kavanagh (Mia Dodd 83); Jess Ziu, Saoirse Noonan, Ciara Grant (Leah Doyle 89); Emily Whelan.

Referee: Claire Purcell.

Elsewhere in the WNL today, Galway WFC were 3-1 winners over Bohemians. Mayo ladies footballer Rachel Kearns continued her incredible goal-scoring form with her fourt in two games, while her Galway team-mates Kate Slevin and Lynsey McKey were also on target at Eamonn Deacy Park. Chloe Darby bagged Bohs’ consolation goal to make it 3-1 in the 71st minute.

DLR Waves get their season up and running against Wexford Youths at the UCD Bowl this evening [KO 6pm], and with Peamount United lying idle after their win over Wexford last weekend, Shelbourne go top of the table.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy.