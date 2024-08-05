'If you don't have resilience in football or in sport, or in life, you will struggle'

THE 2022 FAI Cup final was seen as the catalyst for Derry City to become League of Ireland Premier Division champions.

That’s how chairman Philip O’Doherty viewed it, anyway.

“The cup is fabulous and we’re a cup city but we need to win the league,” he told The Derry Journal after success in Aviva Stadium two years ago.

“That’s the golden prize really. We’re coming for the league next year. That’s the plan. I think we need to target winning the league.”

Derry fell short in 2023 and find themselves at a potentially defining juncture in the current campaign today.

Ruaidhrí Higgins takes his side to Shelbourne trailing the league leaders by three points.

The Tolka Park club also have a game in hand.

The fact it was Shels who Derry comfortably beat 4-0 in that FAI Cup final only adds to the plot lines making this an engrossing run-in.

It was the end of Damien Duff’s first season in charge and the transformation in the club since that point has been stark.

“I wasn’t ready as a manager, our team wasn’t ready, the squad and the club weren’t ready to possibly win a Cup final, and win a trophy then. We’re ready now. Very simple,” Duff said.

Higgins was equally effusive in his assessment of his players’ capabilities.

“I trust the group wholeheartedly and I expect us to have a strong end to the season,” he added.

“Resilience is the key and I think we’ve shown good resilience over my time and I hope that continues because if you don’t have resilience in football or in sport, or in life actually, you will struggle.”

Derry’s biggest bump in the road this season came in Europe last month, an embarrassing exit to Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar in the first round of Europa Conference League casting a shadow that still remained even after bouncing back with a comprehensive 3-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup the following Sunday.

“I think we answered that question,” Higgins said of whether his players could draw motivation from the nature of the Magpies’ defeat.

“I got asked before the game, by someone, if you get knocked out of Europe, would it have a real damaging effect on the rest of your season but we responded on that Sunday really brilliantly, beating a good Pat’s team.

“We should have won by more so I think we’ve answered that question and will continue to answer that.”

Higgins pointed out that his side aren’t going from the sublime to the ridiculous every week, with four wins in six and indication of their steady form.

“So we’ve shown a decent level of consistency in recent times, with the European one being the biggest disappointment in comparison to last year,” he said.

“We all know that in football the contrast of emotions regularly is what makes football so exciting for many people. Of course I would like us to win every game and have brilliant moments all the time, but it’s not possible.”

Derry haven’t played since that win over St Pat’s on 21 July while Shels played twice in the Conference League, losing 3-0 in the away leg of their tie with FC Zurich before a credible 0-0 draw in Drumcondra on Thursday.

“They don’t need to leave their house, their bedroom, they don’t need to speak to people, their wives, anything. Just rest, eat well, sleep well, drink lots of water and let’s bounce in,” Duff said of what he expected of his players over the weekend.

“What we’ve done in the last two and a half years is all built on energy… If you see any of my players out shopping or golfing, even having a coffee, I’ll be disgusted.

“Monday is all about recovery, recovery, recovery because, like I said, we are built on energy and edge and the minute we don’t have that we’re a bang average team. Like most teams who don’t have that.”

Higgins reckons Shamrock Rovers – winners away to Waterford on Friday – are still in the hunt as they’re now just seven points off Derry and also have a game extra to catch up. The Hoops are guaranteed a minimum of two more European ties and may yet reach the group stages of either the Europa or Conference Leagues.

For Shels and Derry their immediate focus is on domestic matters.

After two draws between them already a victory one way or the other will be a serious statement of intent for a run-in that also just happens to culminate with a final-day clash.

Tonight - Shelbourne v Derry City, Live on Virgin Media Two, 7.45pm