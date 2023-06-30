Turkish contingent watches on as Shels left frustrated by 10-man Derry

Shelbourne 1

Derry City 1

SHELBOURNE HAD to settle for a 1-1 draw with Derry City amid a cagey affair at Tolka Park this evening.

After a dour opening half, substitute Sean Boyd’s diving header enlivened proceedings and put the hosts in front.

However, in a game of few chances, an appropriately clinical finish from Ben Doherty ensured the spoils were shared, even though Derry had to hang on in the final few minutes after Adam O’Reilly was sent off for a late tackle.

New Shelbourne owner Acun Ilicali was introduced to fans ahead of the match while a pocket of presumably newly acquired Turkish fans also showed up for tonight’s proceedings.

Shels made one change from last week’s 1-0 loss to St Patrick’s Athletic, which saw manager Damien Duff pick up a touchline ban this evening on account of a red card following a gesture at the Saints’ supporters.

Shane Farrell came into the team with Sean Boyd dropping to the bench.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men, meanwhile, made one alteration from Monday’s narrow loss in their top-of-the-table clash with leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Jordan McEneff replaced Ryan Graydon, who went off with a knock in the game in Tallaght and was absent from the matchday squad tonight.

Second-place Derry went into this fixture in sub-par form, having picked up just one win in their last six matches.

Sixth-place Shelbourne have similarly found it difficult of late, also only claiming one victory in their previous six fixtures.

Ilicali had suggested at a media event earlier today that he hoped to attract crowds of up to 15,000 people to Tolka, but it might be a hard sell on the evidence of a first half that was disntinctly low on quality and goalmouth incidents.

An early moment of ill-discipline saw Andrew Quinn booked after just three minutes for chopping down the pacy Doherty.

Moments later, Jack Moylan showed impressive skill to evade a couple of challenges before firing a few inches wide.

Shortly thereafter, a sloppy pass from Sadou Diallo put the visitors in trouble, but Moylan’s low ball across the box was turned behind for a corner.

These two sides came into tonight with the two best defensive records in the Premier Division and Derry in particular couldn’t really lay a glove on their opponents in the early stages as the absence of creative players like Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney was keenly felt.

Shels, meanwhile, were dealt a blow midway through the first half as defender Shane Griffin went down injured and was unable to continue, with Paddy Barrett coming on in his place.

On the rare occasions that Derry got themselves in promising positions, they let themselves down — Ronan Boyce’s wild cross going straight out of play towards the end of the half epitomised their ineptitude in the final third.

The Candystripes had a half-chance as the break approached, but Conor Kearns got down well to keep out Diallo’s powerful drive in what was the first time the goalkeeper was genuinely tested in the opening 45.

Yet it was otherwise a quiet end to the half, with the groans of frustration growing louder from the home fans with every misplaced pass underlining the lack of quality on show.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Shels were looking toothless in attack, so it was no surprise to see star forward Sean Boyd introduced after the break in place of Shane Farrell.

Boyd made an immediate impact showing good pace to get in behind the Derry defence on the counter-attack, but Brian Maher was alert, swiftly closing the angle and smothering the striker’s goalbound attempt.

Shane McEleney’s header from Doherty’s free-kick was turned behind by Conor Kearns as the game showed signs of livening up.

Then, out of nothing, Shels took the lead.

Evan Caffrey’s free kick from a distance found the head of Boyd, who steered it home with aplomb.

After a fairly sedate first half in which they were given little to cheer about, suddenly the buoyant home fans were making real noise as the team gave their watching owner reason to smile.

Ben Brady / INPHO Shelbourne Chairman Acun Illicali watches the match. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Shels went close to adding a second midway through the second half.

The influential Boyd linked up well with Moylan and the latter’s powerful strike was turned behind by Maher.

Moments later, Derry were level. A swift attack culminated with Doherty’s superb strike leaving Kearns with no chance as it found the top corner.

There was more drama to come as the game approached its dying stages when O’Reilly was given his marching orders.

📽️ | A brilliant diving header from Sean Boyd was the opening goal at Tolka Park earlier!



LATEST | Shelbourne 1-1 Derry City#SHEDER | #LOI pic.twitter.com/jDZQt3m9MT — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 30, 2023

Substitute Kameron Ledwidge counter-attacked at pace and he was stopped by a rash challenge by the former Preston youngster.

Shels, sensing an opportunity, pushed for a winner as their 10-man opponents tried to shut up shop.

However, it was no surprise that the hosts ultimately could not unlock their opponents’ stubborn rearguard in a game largely characterised by a stark lack of creativity.

Shelbourne FC: 1. Conor Kearns 2. John Ross Wilson 4. Andrew Quinn 5. Shane Griffin (Barrett 21) 21. Gavin Molloy, 13. Tyreke Wilson (Ledwidge 67) 8. Mark Coyle (Hakiki 82) 6. JJ Lunney, 27. Evan Caffrey 10. Jack Moylan 17. Shane Farrell (Boyd 46)

Subs: 25. Daithi Folan 3. Conor Kane 9. Sean Boyd 12. Jed Hakiki 23. Luke Byrne 26. Gbemi Arubi 28. David Toure 29. Paddy Barrett 32. Kameron Ledwidge

Derry City: 1. Brian Maher 2. Ronan Boyce 16. Shane McEleney 17. Cameron McJannet 23. Cameron Dummigan (Connolly 73) 14. Ben Doherty 15. Sadou Diallo 28. Adam O’Reilly 22. Jordan McEneff (Kavanagh 62) 9. Jamie McGonigle (Coll 82) 20. Brandon Kavanagh.

Subs: 26. Tadhg Ryan 3. Ciarán Coll 6. Mark Connolly 29. Cian Kavanagh 31. Tiernan McGinty 32. Sean Patton 40. Callum McCay

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)