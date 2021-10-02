Kavanagh scores first WNL goal on live TV as Shelbourne move up to second

Shelbourne 1

DLR Waves 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tolka Park

ALEX KAVANAGH BOOKED her place in pub quiz folklore as her spectacular match-winning strike just before half time became the first Women’s National League goal broadcast live on TV.

The midfieler’s stunning 20-yard strike was a fitting way to settle an open and entertaining encounter that marked the beginning of TG4′s broadcast deal for the domestic league.

Kavanagh’s goal moves Shels back into second place and a point behind reigning champions Peamount United, for 24 hours at least, but the home side were far from convincing.

The Reds have suffered from the loss of key players Emily Whelan and Jamie Finn for professional football in recent weeks.

Of more concern for Noel King’s side was a directionless performance in front of a large crowd and a victory that owed more to individual brilliance than a clear plan.

Noelle Murray was awarded the broadcaster’s player of the match as she caused havoc throughout with her close control and outstanding vision.

Murray founder herself with two good chances in the opening 20 minutes but she volleyed at Eve Badana before curling another effort wide.

That had followed a strong start from the visitors, who created the game’s first chance as Nadine Clare drew a save from Amanda Budden before Kerri Letmon volleyed wide.

An audacious effort from ex-Red Fiona Donnelly from just past the halfway line had Budden worried once more but gradually Shels get a foothold in the game.

Jessie Stapleton’s spectacular diving header was just cleared off the line before Badana followed up with a second stop.

Shels were pinned back for much of the half and Budden had to be alert to hold Jetta Berrill’s well-struck effort before Jess Gleeson shot just wide.

Saoirse Noonan should have opened the scoring when played in from a Murray backheel but she was denied by Badana.

There was nothing she could do about Kavanagh’s spectacular strike two minutes before the break, the looping shot beating the outstretched arm of the Ireland stopper.

Waves continued to have the better of the play after the break and Berrill should have levelled as she raced through the Shels defence but saw her shot smothered by Budden.

Subs Carla McManus and Catherine Cronin both saw shots blocked as they found space in the box, while McManus also found the roof of the net.

It was the best chance Waves would get as Shels dropped progressively deeper and denied them space, moving the ball quickly forward to Murray and Noonan to close out the game.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox, Pearl Slattery, Chloe Mustaki (Leah Doyle 79); Jessie Stapleton, Rachel Graham, Ciara Grant; Alex Kavanagh, Noelle Murray, Saoirse Noonan.

DLR Waves: Eve Badana; Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Niamh Barnes, Katie Burdis (Niamh Prior 82); Fiona Donnelly, Nadine Clare, Katie Malone (Carla McManus 64); Kerri Letmon (Avril Brierley 82), Shauna Carroll (Catherine Cronin 57), Jetta Berrill.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

WNL Saturday Fixtures:

Wexford Youths v Galway WFC – Kick-off, 6.30pm

Athlone Town v Cork City – Kick-off, 7pm

