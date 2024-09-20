League leaders Shelbourne slump to another defeat in Galway

Galway United 1

Shelbourne 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THERE WERE MORE twists and turns at the top in Terryland as Shelbourne slumped to their second defeat of the season in Galway.

The scoreline wasn’t sufficient to describe a rip-roaring contest whose outcome has reverberated around the league.

Fancied for their four-point advantage coming into the game, that Shels lead had largely evaporated inside two minutes. It could be said to have been the ideal start for a game between the league’s stingiest defences.

United sent a shockwave that registered beyond the Dyke Road when they went 1-0 up inside two minutes.

The goal packed a punch too. Its genesis was a long ball from Brendan Clarke, but that culminated in a gorgeous shimmy and strike off the right-wing from Jimmy Keohane. He found the far corner while Conor Kearns could only look on.

The damage should have at least doubled in the following minutes. Ed McCarthy crashed the crossbar after linking well with Keohane. The winger then teed up Vince Borden, whose shot was stopped on the line by Paddy Barrett.

Shels settled after this onslaught and played some pleasing passages. Mark Coyle was reassuring in midfield, Ali Coote menacing on the right. John Martin nearly levelled with a clever header from a corner. Aiden O’Brien and Rayhaan Tulloch threatened also.

United ceded territory after their dominant start but remained dangerous on the break. Pat Hickey and McCarthy drew good saves from Kearns as the half went on.

Keohane was central to the drama in the second period also. He should have done better with a free header from a corner in the 52nd minute. Stephen Walsh certainly should have done better when he was picked out by the winger. His free hit from eight yards was drilled wide.

Damien Duff and Joey O’Brien played every card they had. They brought on Harry Wood, Liam Burt and Sean Boyd to try and turn the tide.

Tulloch looked the likeliest on the left. He gave Colm Horgan plenty to worry about but the decisive moment eluded the tricky winger. Evan Caffrey came closest in the end but his free-kick was smothered by Brendan Clarke. It was enough to hand his side another famous win and throw another spanner in the title and European races.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan (Slevin 81), Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley 69), McCormack, Hickey, McCarthy (Burns 69); Walsh.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Griffin (Ledwidge 59), Barrett, Wilson (Smith 77); Coote (Burt 66), Caffrey, Coyle (Wood 59), Tulloch; Martin, O’ Brien (Boyd 66).

Referee: K O’ Sullivan.