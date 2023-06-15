Shelbourne reserve goalkeeper leaves club for Love Island

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED that goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis has left the club to participate in ITV reality show Love Island.

The 22-year-old was granted an early release from his contract after requesting to take a break from his professional career.

Van der Sluis made just two appearances this season, in the Leinster Senior Cup, and three in total since signing for the Reds in the summer of 2022.

Bombshell alert 🚨 Goalie Scott is looking for a keeper - will he find one in the Villa? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QDQwy1rCzT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2023

“I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players,” Shels boss Damien Duff joked.

“All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds.”

Van-der-Sluis added: “I’d like to thank Shelbelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the lads, staff, fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in.

“I’ve loved my time at Shels, Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life.”