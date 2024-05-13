Shelbourne secure 250-year Tolka Park lease

SHELBOURNE FC have secured a 250-year lease for Tolka Park after Dublin City Council (DCC) voted in favour of the decision.

The club has a long association with the ground in its 129-year history, however, there have been doubts surrounding the stadium’s future.

In 2016, the Council purchased Tolka Park in addition to Bohemians’ ground Dalymount Park.

There was a subsequent proposal to demolish Tolka Park in favour of housing and to put both clubs in a redeveloped Dalymount Park.

However, efforts were made to protect the storied ground, including a ‘Save Tolka Park’ campaign.

In 2022, the club submitted a proposal to purchase Tolka Park Football Stadium from the City Council to develop a new, multi-sport stadium on the same site.

In response, the DCC recommended redeveloping the ground to provide “enhanced sporting, recreational and community amenities and to celebrate the rich sporting history”.

Shelbourne welcomed tonight’s decision, with part of a statement reading: “This long-term lease provides us with the stability and foundation needed to continue to build Shelbourne FC on and off the pitch.

“Our commitment as part of the agreement to investment in community-based full-time roles underscore the club’s ambition to further grassroots football development and community engagement in the Drumcondra area and beyond.”