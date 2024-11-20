Shels re-sign key trio ahead of 2025 Premier Division title defence

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shelbourne have re-signed three key players ahead of their Premier Division title defence, with Conor Kearns, Tyreke Wilson and Sean Boyd all committing their future to Tolka Park.

Goalkeeper Kearns was an ever-present for Damien Duff’s side on their march to a first top-flight title since 2006, keeping 16 clean sheets, while Wilson also featured in every league match.

The 24-year-old defender has agreed a “multi-year deal”, Shels said on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Boyd — who scored 10 league goals in 27 appearances — said that this season’s success should be the standard for Shels.

“Thrilled to be at this club for another year,” Boyd said. “It’s been an amazing journey from when the gaffer took over three years ago to now,

“Last year was special but that should be the standard for this club. See you all in Tolka next season. Up The Reds.”