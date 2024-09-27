Another Shelbourne stalemate but Damien Duff's side extend lead at top

Shelbourne 0

Sligo Rovers 0

THIS PREMIER DIVISION season really is drawing to a close for Shelbourne.

Finding a way to stay on top is all they have to do as we enter the last month.

This stalemate with Sligo Rovers ensures Damien Duff’s side remain at the summit.

But only just.

It’s now one win in nine league games and four draws in seven since their European campaign ended on 1 August.

Yet, by 1 November, they could still be champions.

On another night here they might well have won with ease – Ali Coote and Liam Burt missing superb chances while Sean Boyd had a back post header he might usually expect to convert.

Conversely, Shels goalkeeper Conor Kearns also pulled off two excellent saves either side of half-time.

A draw was fair and a draw turned out to be welcome given events elsewhere.

Derry City lost 2-1 to Drogheda United meaning a gap that started as three points ends as four. Every point counts and Shels certainly know how to pick one up.

There is little margin for error and, for now, Shels are out in front.

They can stretch their lead further on Monday when St Patrick’s Athletic visit Tolka Park.

Fans and rivals will be looking ahead at the possible drama to come.

Advertisement

But Duff knew Sligo had to be dealt with first. The Bit O’Red’s way form has been dreadful but they did win here in Drumcondra back in May.

Since that 2-1 success they’ve lost five out of six on the road and conceded 19 times.

This was a welcome clean sheet and means they are hot on the heels of Galway United in fourth – just two points adrift.

At the end of the first half here Shels struck the inside of the post and the ball somehow stayed out. A different spin on the ball from John Martin’s shot and who knows?

It was an indication of the end-to-end nature of those opening 45 minutes that midfielder John O’Sullivan dropped to his knees and punched the ground in frustration.

Or, perhaps, a sign of what’s at stake.

There was still plenty of time but the emotional toll was clear.

How it remained goalless heading into that break was due to a combination of excellent goalkeeping and poor finishing.

Coote’s run from out to in off the right flank was spotted by Harry Wood and his pass through the centre of the Sligo defence was perfect. The Scot opted to allow the ball to run a bit longer and adjust his body to finish with his favoured right foot.

Ed McGinty was out quickly and blocked with his chest.

Perhaps if he’d trusted his left foot and taken it on with a low strike down McGinty’s right side the Bit O’Red goalkeeper would have been beaten.

That was on 21 minutes and just over 60 seconds later Kearns denied Luke Pearce with an excellent reaction save with his feet when a breaking ball in the box was drilled goalwards.

Both sides worked the ball into dangerous areas with just the most important bit lacking in the final third.

It was the same story after the break, first Sean Boyd peeling off at the back post to head an inviting cross over.

Tempers and tension were in unison. The Wilson brothers – Tyreke of Shels and JR of Sligo – squared up in the middle of the pitch after one fractious passage of play.

Then the chances began to flow at both ends.

Kearns pulled off a stunning save from a close range Ollie Denham header on 65 minutes. The Shels keeper clawed the ball away as he dove to his right and so close was it to find its way over the line, some Sligo players appealed in hope more than expectation.

Seconds later Niall Morahan – usually a midfielder but starting in defence – flashed a shot from the edge of the area inches wide.

Duff made a few changes to try and take the initiative, bringing on forward Aiden O’Brien and placing him closer to Boyd while Evan Caffrey was also introduced for Martin.

But it was the introduction of Liam Burt on 71 minutes that was almost most dramatic, barely stopping his run from the bench before he latched onto a free kick played into the area that fell for him near the penalty spot.

His prodded shot trickled painfully wide.

A set-piece deep into injury time had Duff rallying the crowd. ‘Come on to f**k,” he roared, just as Caffrey’s delivery failed to beat the first man.

Shels drew a blank, but will that be enough in the weeks to come?

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson, Barrett, Griffin, Ledwidge; Wood (Smith 83), O’Sullivan (Caffrey 63), Coyle (captain), Martin (O’Brien 63), Coote; Boyd.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Wilson, Denham, Morohan, Hutchinson; Malley; Power (McDonagh 88), Henry-Francis, Chapman, Fitzgerald; Pearce (Barlow 79).

Referee: P McLaughlin.

Attendance: 4,125