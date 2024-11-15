Shelbourne announce departure of trio as John Mahon stays put with Sligo

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of Shane Griffin, Matty Smith, and Dean Williams following the expiration of their contracts with the club.

Vice captain Griffin joined Shels in December 2022, making 77 senior appearances and scoring two goals during his time at Tolka Park.

Smith joined on loan in 2022 from Derry City before making a permanent move to Shelbourne in 2022. The Scot grabbed eight goals throughout 72 appearances for the club.

Williams provided an attacking option after his arrival in November 2023.

“The club extends its sincere gratitude to Shane, Matty, and Dean for their dedication and contributions,” a statement from the club reads. “We wish them all the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

Meanwhile, John Mahon has signed a new two-year deal with Sligo Rovers. His extension follows the news that winger Will Fitzgerald has also signed a new two-year deal with the Bit O’Red.

The 24-year-old defender made his senior debut in 2017 having signed from Ballisodare United, going on to become an established first team regular. He signed for Scottish outfit St Johnstone in 2022 before returning to the Showgrounds in 2023.

Mahon suffered an Achilles injury last year but returned to feature in a recent friendly against Celtic before earning a competitive appearance against Galway United last month.

“It feels great to get the deal across the line”, Mahon says.

“John (Russell) has shown huge faith in me in offering me a deal for next season and I want to repay that faith. 2024 was a tough year for me but I learned a lot about myself and what I want. I am keen to come back better than before.

“There were a few tough months where I wondered would I ever be the same player I was before the injury but I’m lucky to have such a great medical team to work with at Rovers.

“There were offers to go elsewhere at the end of last season but John told me straight away that he wanted to keep me and that was my mind made up. I love playing for the club, my club, so it was an easy decision.”