Monday 28 February 2022
Bizarre sprinkler interruption as Duff's Shelbourne are held by UCD

The game was stopped for eight minutes in the second half as the sprinklers took random action.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Feb 2022, 10:22 PM
UCD 0

Shelbourne 0

AN EIGHT-MINUTE, second-half delay caused by the pitch sprinklers going off was about the most notable aspect as UCD held Damien Duff’s Shelbourne to a 0-0 draw.

The game at the UCD Bowl took a turn for the bizarre in the second half as one of the sprinklers went off, which caused the game to be interrupted as both players moved away and toward their respective benches.

 

A local groundskeeper then dealt with the situation by smothering the sprinkler with an upturned wheelbarrow…only to see an adjacent sprinkler set off almost immediately.

Ultimately the game resumed after an eight-minute delay. 

The result is a second-straight goalless draw for the Students, having played out a stalemate with Finn Harps on Friday night. For Duff, Shels have now had the full range of results in the opening three games of the season: an opening-night loss to Pat’s, followed by a win away to Drogheda, and now a draw in which he was given an introduction to the League of Ireland’s habit for absurdities. 

Of more concern to Duff will be Jordan McEneff, the talented on-loan Arsenal attacker who was withdrawn with injury in the first half. 

