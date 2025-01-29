Virgin Media to show Shelbourne-Derry and Rovers-Bohs live on opening weekend of season

CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE’S HOME game against Derry City on Friday, 14 February will be the first live broadcast of Virgin Media’s new League of Ireland TV deal.

The opening weekend of the new season will conclude with the clash of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 16 February, which will also be shown live by the broadcaster.

Virgin this week confirmed its landmark four-year broadcast agreement with the League of Ireland.

As reported by The 42 earlier this month, RTÉ have lost their rights for live coverage and Virgin Media now becomes the sole and exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

They will show 36 matches this season; a live fixture from each round.

Following the opening weekend of the season, live fixtures will include Stephen Kenny and John Caulfield renew rivalries for Galway United against St Patrick’s Athletic (Friday, 21 February), a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers (Friday, 28 February), and a Munster derby between Waterford and Cork City (Monday, 3 March) all live on VMTV.

First five LOI games to be shown live by Virgin Media:

Shelbourne vs Derry City – Friday, 14 February

Bohemian FC vs Shamrock Rovers – Sunday, 16 February

Galway United vs St Patrick’s Athletic – Friday, 21 February

Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers – Friday, 28 February

Waterford vs Cork City – Monday, 3 March