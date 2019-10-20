This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant Shels comeback spoils Peamount party and brings title race down to the final day

The Reds’ win over holders Wexford Youths at Tolka Park means the WNL will come right down to the wire.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 6:32 PM
The Shelbourne team.
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter.
The Shelbourne team.
The Shelbourne team.
Image: Shelbourne FC Twitter.

A BRILLIANT SHELBOURNE comeback at Tolka Park this afternoon ensured that the Só Hotels Women’s National League [WNL] title race will come down to the final day.

A win for league leaders Peamount United and a defeat for Shelbourne against holders Wexford Youths would have seen the former lift the title, but their party was once again spoiled by the Reds 

Peamount were always in control against DLR Waves — they ran out 8-0 winners in the end — and with Youths taking an early 1-0 lead at Tolka Park, it looked like the title race could have came to an end this afternoon. 

Lauren Kelly put Wexford ahead with 21 minutes on the clock, but an Emily Whelan equaliser on the hour-mark rekindled Shelbourne’s title aspirations. Pushing on then, a Jamie Finn header put Shels 2-1 up and led to a tense finish, but the hosts excellently held on on home soil.

wex Source: Wexford Youths Women Twitter.

shels Source: Shelbourne FC Twitter.

Across the city at Jackson Park, Peamount were clinical as they saw off DLR Waves. An Eleanor Ryan Doyle brace and an own goal had the visitors 3-0 up at the break, before Megan Smyth-Lynch and Chloe Moloney added their own doubles and former Ireland international Aine O’Gorman also found the back of the net in the second half.

Last Saturday night, Shels sparked the title race to life as they beat Peamount 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash. Had the latter won, they would have clinched the title. 

Now, with just one game remaining, Peamount are two points clear so a win next week should see them crowned champions. They face Cork City in their final game, while Shelbourne meet DLR Waves next time out.

megan-smyth-lynch-celebrates-a-goal-with-eleanor-ryan-doyle Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Megan Smyth-Lynch were on the double today. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Earlier this week, Peas and Shels clashed in the FAI Cup semi-final with the former booking their ticket to the Aviva Stadium, where they’ll face holders Wexford Youths in a repeat of last year’s decider on 3 November.

Elsewhere today, Cork City and Galway shared the spoils in Bishopstown. 

Former underage international and Cork ladies football star Saoirse Noonan had the Leesiders 1-0 up after 15 minutes, her header off Zara Foley’s corner stunning the visitors. But just two minutes later, Galway followed suit at the other end.

wnl Source: WNL.FAI.ie.

Chloe Singleton had the final say in a goalmouth scramble, and Sadhbh Doyle added another with 40 minutes gone to put the Tribeswomen 2-1 up by half time.

Cork battled hard in the latter period, coming close on several occasions and it was Christina Dring who bagged an equaliser after brilliant work from Noonan and Sophie Liston.

And in the bottom-of-the-table meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick, the latter were 7-1 winners and finish on a high in their final game of the season. 

Aoife Horgan hit an excellent hat-trick for the visitors while other goals from Shannon Parbat (two) Mairead Teehan and Sylvia Gee saw them come out on top, despite Kilkenny taking the lead through Brona Kane’s 16th-minute effort.

Today’s WNL results

  • Peamount 8-0 DLR Waves
  • Shelbourne 2-1 Wexford Youths
  • Cork City 2-2 Galway WFC
  • Kilkenny 1-7 Limerick WFC

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

