Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Jarrett double helps Wexford book Aviva return, Shels beat Peas to keep title race alive

Shelbourne’s win against Peamount ensures WNL title race will go down to the wire.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 10:53 PM
Jarrett: scored her first Ireland goal in midweek, and a double in Saturday's cup semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FAI WOMEN’S CUP holders Wexford Youths will have a chance to make it back-to-back triumphs after they booked their place in next month’s decider.

Fresh from her Player of the Match performance for Ireland in midweek, Rianna Jarrett scored a goal in either half as Youths came from behind to beat Galway 4-2.

It was the visitors who took an early lead at Ferrycarraig, Aoife Thompson opening the scoring on 20 minutes, but their advantage was short-lived as Hawaiian striker McKenna Davidson had Wexford back on terms just five minutes later.

Davidson then turned provider three minutes later, setting up Jarrett for her first, and the Ireland international gave her side a two-goal cushion when she added another two minutes into the second half.

Galway weren’t done yet and Thompson got her second of the evening to make it 3-2 with 55 minutes played.

But Kylie Murphy guaranteed Wexford’s return to the Aviva Stadium, tucking home a penalty on 79 minutes after Jarrett had been fouled.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s National League, second-placed Shelbourne picked up three vital points against league leaders Peamount United to ensure that the title race will go down to the wire.

Peamount came into this evening’s game in Greenogue unbeaten and knowing that a win would clinch the title with two games to spare.

But goals from Rebecca Whelan and Emily Cooke helped Shels to a 2-1 win and saw them cut Peamount’s lead to just two points with two games to play.

