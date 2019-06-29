New Japanese signing makes history for Cabinteely

NEW SIGNING Yuta Sasaki made League of Ireland history on Friday night.

Tonight, Sasaki became the first out-field player from Japan to play in the League of Ireland, following in the footsteps Drogheda United goalkeeper Hisanori Takada, who played for them during the 2003-04 season.

Sasaki, whose signing was only announced on Thursday, also became the first-ever Japanese player to score in the League of Ireland. Having only come on as an 87th-minute substitute, he registered an injury time goal to seal a 2-0 win over Wexford, after Luke Clucas had put the hosts ahead in the 48th minute at Stradbrook Road.

It took less that 270 seconds and three touches for @yta_ski to become the first Japanese player to score in the @SSEAirtricityLg. He grabbed the second goal in @Cabinteely_FC 2-9 win over @WexfordFC And picked up the @Mintplusphones man of the match. We got his views 👏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/POJGsj8adT — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) June 28, 2019

Elsewhere, Shelbourne extended lead at the top of the First Division win a 1-0 win away to Limerick.

Former Dundalk striker Ciaran Kilduff scored the game’s only goal on 38 minutes.

Longford, Shels’ nearest rivals prior to tonight’s games, don’t play Cobh until Saturday evening, giving the leaders an opportunity to go seven points clear of them for now at least.

It also meant Drogheda could jump into second place, after a 1-0 win at home to Bray.

A dramatic stoppage-time winner from St Pat’s loanee Luke McNally saw the Drogs earn a hard-fought victory.

Finally, the spoils were shared at Eamonn Deacy Park, as Galway drew 1-1 with Athlone.

Wilson Waweru put the home side ahead on the half-hour mark, but a Dean Williams penalty with 25 minutes remaining was enough to earn his side a point.

