'I’m excited about making history': Japanese winger Sasaki joins Cabinteely

Yuta Sasaki has recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard.

CABINTEELY HAVE completed the signing of forward Yuta Sasaki, who is set to become the first ever outfield player from Japan to play in the League of Ireland.

The 23-year-old winger has previously lined out for Independiente FBC in Paraguay and German sides VfR Mannheim and FC Bruchsal.

Sasaki said he was looking forward to making history in the League of Ireland, following in footsteps of former Drogheda United goalkeeper Hisanori Takada, who played in the Eircom League for one season back in 2003/04.

“I hope to be the first outfield player to play in the league from Japan,” Sasaki said. “I’m excited about that and making history.”

The forward, who moved to Ireland last year and has most recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard, was born in Chiba — a city in Japan where Mick McCarthy’s Ireland side were based during the 2002 World Cup.

“I remember it. I was just six years old,” Sasaki said recalling the tournament. “I watched the World Cup, Ireland played well at the time. I’ve followed them ever since.”

Pat Devlin, Cabinteely’s director of football, said the winger’s signing was a good opportunity for both player and club, with Cabo pushing strongly for promotion to the Premier Division this season.

@Cabinteely_FC have the first exclusive interview with new Japanese signing Yuta Sasaki - @yta_ski - Cabinteelyへようこそ

Cabinteely e yōkoso pic.twitter.com/m1xr4NjN2C — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) June 27, 2019

“He was recommended to us,” Devlin said. He came training and impressed us. We’re delighted to have him. It’s fantastic opportunity both for him and the club.”

The player said making the step up from Leinster Senior League football to sign for the First Division outfit was a chance he intends to make the most of.

“I’ll give everything for the team,” he added. “I have this chance that I am grateful for. I hope to make the best of it.

“There are so many differences between Japan, Paraguay, Germany and Ireland. I know what I must do. When I play, I hope to show what I can do for Cabinteely.”

