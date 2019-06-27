This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m excited about making history': Japanese winger Sasaki joins Cabinteely

The 23-year-old moved to Ireland last year and has played club football in Germany and Paraguay before.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,213 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4700274
Yuta Sasaki has recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard.
Image: Cabinteely FC
Yuta Sasaki has recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard.
Yuta Sasaki has recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard.
Image: Cabinteely FC

CABINTEELY HAVE completed the signing of forward Yuta Sasaki, who is set to become the first ever outfield player from Japan to play in the League of Ireland.

The 23-year-old winger has previously lined out for Independiente FBC in Paraguay and German sides VfR Mannheim and  FC Bruchsal.

Sasaki said he was looking forward to making history in the League of Ireland, following in footsteps of former Drogheda United goalkeeper Hisanori Takada, who played in the Eircom League for one season back in 2003/04.

“I hope to be the first outfield player to play in the league from Japan,” Sasaki said. “I’m excited about that and making history.”

The forward, who moved to Ireland last year and has most recently lined out for Dublin Bus and Cherry Orchard, was born in Chiba — a city in Japan where Mick McCarthy’s Ireland side were based during the 2002 World Cup.

“I remember it. I was just six years old,” Sasaki said recalling the tournament. “I watched the World Cup, Ireland played well at the time. I’ve followed them ever since.”

Pat Devlin, Cabinteely’s director of football, said the winger’s signing was a good opportunity for both player and club, with Cabo pushing strongly for promotion to the Premier Division this season.

“He was recommended to us,” Devlin said. He came training and impressed us. We’re delighted to have him. It’s fantastic opportunity both for him and the club.”

The player said making the step up from Leinster Senior League football to sign for the First Division outfit was a chance he intends to make the most of.

“I’ll give everything for the team,” he added. “I have this chance that I am grateful for. I hope to make the best of it.

“There are so many differences between Japan, Paraguay, Germany and Ireland. I know what I must do. When I play, I hope to show what I can do for Cabinteely.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie