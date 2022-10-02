Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shinrone make Offaly history, James Stephens and Ballyhale advance in Kilkenny

Elsewhere today Clough-Ballacolla in Laois and Castletown Geoghegan in Westmeath crowned senior hurling champions.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 7:13 PM
Donal and Mark Morkan celebrate with their mother and team physio Martha.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Results

Offaly senior hurling final

  • Shinrone 0-26 Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-13

Laois senior hurling final

  • Clough-Ballacolla 1-24 Camross 0-16

Kilkenny senior hurling championship

  • James Stephens 2-18 Dicksboro 1-18 (semi-final)
  • Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-27 Clara 0-15  (quarter-final)

Westmeath senior hurling final

  • Castletown Geoghegan 0-22 Clonkill 1-14 

COUNTY TITLE GLORY arrived for the senior hurling clubs of Shinrone in Offaly, Clough-Ballacolla in Laois and Castletown Geoghegan in Westmeath, while James Stephens and Ballyhale Shamrocks progressed in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship.

The story of the day belonged to Shinrone in Offaly as they made a superb breakthrough to win their first county senior hurling title.

They did in style with a seven-point success as they posted 0-26 on the board in the final in Tullamore. It was more impressive when considering this was the club’s first final appearance since 1960, while Kilcormac-Killoughey have been recent standard-bearers as they chased their fifth Offaly title since 2012.

The winners were in front 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval and pushed on impressively in the second half.

More to follow…

