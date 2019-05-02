This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 May, 2019
Irish winger Shodipo rewarded with contract extension at QPR

The injury-hampered Ireland U21 international recently returned for QPR after a two-year absence.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 May 2019, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,362 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4616762
QPR's Olamide Shodipo.
Image: EMPICS Sport
QPR's Olamide Shodipo.
QPR's Olamide Shodipo.
Image: EMPICS Sport

OLAMIDE SHODIPO WILL remain at Queens Park Rangers next season after the English Championship club extended his contract until the summer of 2020.

Having overcome a number of injury setbacks, the 21-year-old Irish winger returned to the QPR team last month after a two-year absence.

“Everyone knows the talent that Mide possesses,” Les Ferdinand, QPR’s director of football, told the club’s official website.

“He’s had a tough time with injuries in the last couple of years but hopefully that is behind him now and we are looking forward to seeing him out on the pitch next season.”

Shodipo, who was 19 when he was handed his first-team debut by QPR in August 2016, made his 14th Championship appearance for the West London club when he came off the bench in Saturday’s 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. 

“Next season will be an important season for me,” he said afterwards. “I want to prove to everyone that I can play in this division and play in this team. I believe I can play at this level, and it is about getting my opportunity, staying fit and taking my chance when it comes.” 

Born in Leixlip, Shodipo moved to London at the age of two. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King. 

Following his return to the side in a recent goalless draw with Stoke City, he earned the praise of Steve McClaren, who was still in charge of QPR at the time: “Mide has been injured for a while but the last two or three weeks in training he’s been exceptional.”

Nineteenth-placed QPR, who are still searching for a new permanent manager for next season, will conclude their Championship campaign away to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

