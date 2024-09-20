Advertisement
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season. Marta Lavandier/AP
MLB

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani becomes the first and only player in baseball's '50/50 Club'

LA Dodgers star last night became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in an MLB season.
11.38am, 20 Sep 2024
MLB / YouTube

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS become the first baseball player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a major league season.

The Japanese superstar reached the landmark with his second home run of the night in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Ohtani hit number 51 in the final innings – his sixth hit in six at bats during the game – as he also became the first player to hit three home runs and steal two bases in a match.

He had hit number 49 in the previous inning, having reached the half century of stolen bases in the first innings.

Ohtani added another stolen base to his tally in the second.

Only five players had previously managed 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the season.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers from the Los Angeles Angels in a $700 million (€649m), 10-year deal having starred as a pitcher as well as with the bat during his six years in Anaheim.

He has not pitched since joining the Dodgers after elbow surgery, playing solely as a designated hitter.

His 50th home run set a new Dodgers franchise record for a single season.

