Irish show jumping team qualify for 2024 Olympics

Michael Blake’s crew finished fourth at the World Championships in Herning last night.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 10:20 AM
25 minutes ago 364 Views 0 Comments
Cian O'Connor played his part in the success (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
THE IRISH SHOW jumping team have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Michael Blake’s team of Denis Lynch, Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Daniel Coyle produced a brilliant performance to finish fourth at the World Championships in Herning, Denmark.

The top five places secured tickets to France 2024, with Sweden winning gold, Netherlands taking silver, Britain finishing in the bronze medal position and Germany in fifth.

On a thrilling night of high drama, Ireland rose through the ranks to secure their coveted spot. Blake’s crew climbed from overnight ninth place to finish fourth overall, and at the finish, missed out on the bronze medal by just one penalty.

“Obviously we are delighted to take an Olympic qualification place at the very first opportunity as it now gives us two full years to prepare for the Games,” the team manager said afterwards.

“It is slightly bittersweet as we came so close to winning a medal. It certainly was an exciting competition and all our guys fought hard to climb from ninth overall and finish in the top four.

“Congratulations to Sweden, the Netherlands and Britain on their medal wins and to Germany for also qualifying for Paris. None of this would be possible without the incredible owners we have, the grooms, and all those that put so much work into a successful result and I want to thank each and every one of them.”

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Denis Duggan added: “Huge congratulations to Michael Blake and his team on a fantastic performance at the World Championships and in gaining Olympic qualification.

“To qualify here at the very first opportunity against all of the top teams in the world, is hugely significant, as it gives us as much time as possible to prepare for Paris. I want also thank all of the owners of these horses that represent Ireland, the grooms, and all those working behind the scenes at home and here in Herning.”

Ireland disappointingly withdrew from the event at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The42 Team

