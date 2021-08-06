Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Ireland withdraw from team showjumping as first rider is eliminated after horse suffers fall

Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro had a disastrous qualifying round, with the horse losing a shoe early on.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Aug 2021, 12:51 PM
52 minutes ago 2,335 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5516516
Shane Sweetnam gets to his feet after Alejandro's fall.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Shane Sweetnam gets to his feet after Alejandro's fall.
Shane Sweetnam gets to his feet after Alejandro's fall.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IRELAND HAVE WITHDRAWN from the team showjumping event at the Tokyo Olympics following a nightmare opening round in the qualifiers. 

Replacing Cian O’Connor, who missed out due to a nosebleed to his horse Kilkenny, reserve rider Shane Sweetnam was first up for Ireland with Alejandro. 

After losing a shoe early on, Alejandro looked uncomfortable throughout and suffered a frightening fall. 

While both rider and horse appeared to walk away unscathed, they were eliminated from the round. 

Bertram Allen and Darragh Kenny were the next riders due out for Ireland, but the decision has been made to withdraw the team altogether with little or no chance of progressing. 

“The Irish team have taken the tough decision to withdrawn their two remaining horses from today’s Olympic qualifier,” a statement from Horse Sport Ireland reads.

“With the new Olympic format of just three riders on a team and no discard score, it was extremely unlikely that Ireland could make it into the top 10 qualifying places as our first combination did not post a completed score.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Taking this into consideration, the decision has been taken not to jump Pacino Amiro and VDL Cartello and to save them for another day.”

a-view-of-the-scoreboard-after-shane-sweetnam-came-from-alejandro-on-the-first-go-round Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie