Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

Showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

Jamie Kermond was kicked off the Australian Olympic team on Wednesday

By AFP Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 11:29 AM
50 minutes ago 1,063 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5501288
File pic.
Image: PA
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA

SHOWJUMPER JAMIE Kermond was kicked off the Australian Olympic team on Wednesday after testing positive for cocaine, with the remorseful rider saying the result was likely from taking the drug at a social event.

The 36-year-old returned a positive A-sample on 26 June following a test by Sport Integrity Australia, with the result only made public Wednesday.

“It is likely that the positive result was from a single recreational use of the drug at a social event and had no connection with my sport of equestrian,” the 36-year-old said in a statement.

“I am extremely upset and remorseful as to what has happened and I accept full responsibility. I am truly sorry as I have let a lot of people down including my family and teammates.

“Hopefully one day I can be forgiven for my mistake (and make) amends through better actions and continued contribution to the sport I know and love.”

According to Australian reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.

Equestrian Australia said Kermond had been provisionally suspended from all competition, including the Olympics, and the Australian Olympic Committee later issued a statement confirming he would take no part in Tokyo.

“The Australian Olympic Team chef de mission Ian Chesterman has announced that the Australian Olympic Team selection committee met and has terminated equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond’s membership of the Tokyo 2020 Australian Olympic team,” the AOC said.

It pointed to Kermond breaching several clauses in the team agreement by bringing the sport into disrepute and not taking all possible measures to ensure he was in top physical and mental condition.

Under Australia’s anti-doping policy, he has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kermond was due to be part of a nine-strong Australian equestrian team headlined by eventing star Andrew Hoy, a three-time gold medallist who is at his eighth Olympics, and dressage veteran Mary Hanna at her sixth Games.

He was set to make his Olympic debut on his horse Yandoo Oaks Constellation, but was not seen as a serious gold medal contender.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie