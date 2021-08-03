Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 August 2021
Kenny the fastest home as Irish showjumpers impress in qualifier

So far, so good.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,040 Views 2 Comments
Ireland's Darragh Kenny presents Cartello.
Image: Libby Law/INPHO
Image: Libby Law/INPHO

IT’S BEEN A successful morning for Team Ireland so far in the showjumping individual qualifier.

All three Irish competitors enjoyed clear rounds with zero penalties, with Darragh Kenny the fastest home in a time of 82.01. He led the field until Great Britain’s Ben Maher just pipped him in 81.34.

With 30 riders from 73 progressing to tomorrow’s final, Kenny was the first of the Irish contingent out on Cartello, with Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor following suit. All three are almost certain to progress, sitting in the top 15.

Allen finished in 85.18, riding Pacino Amiro, with O’Connor, aboard Kilkenny, clocking 88.66.

“I was very happy with the round,” Kenny told RTÉ Sport after his Olympic debut. “Cartello jumped super, he feels in great form.

“We have a very strong team and a great group of horses. My horse feels in great form and we’re very motivated to do some damage

“I’ve never actually jumped him under lights. There’s a bit of shadow, the jumps become a bit brighter a bit spookier.

“I feel very confident.”

More to follow.

The42 Team

