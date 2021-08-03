Kenny the fastest home as Irish showjumpers impress in qualifier

IT’S BEEN A successful morning for Team Ireland so far in the showjumping individual qualifier.

All three Irish competitors enjoyed clear rounds with zero penalties, with Darragh Kenny the fastest home in a time of 82.01. He led the field until Great Britain’s Ben Maher just pipped him in 81.34.

With 30 riders from 73 progressing to tomorrow’s final, Kenny was the first of the Irish contingent out on Cartello, with Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor following suit. All three are almost certain to progress, sitting in the top 15.

Allen finished in 85.18, riding Pacino Amiro, with O’Connor, aboard Kilkenny, clocking 88.66.

Darragh Kenny set the standard for the Irish trio in the showjumping, going clear and set for a place in the Olympic final. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/H3uczhflLZ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2021

“I was very happy with the round,” Kenny told RTÉ Sport after his Olympic debut. “Cartello jumped super, he feels in great form.

“We have a very strong team and a great group of horses. My horse feels in great form and we’re very motivated to do some damage

“I’ve never actually jumped him under lights. There’s a bit of shadow, the jumps become a bit brighter a bit spookier.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I feel very confident.”

You can keep up to date with the leaderboard here >

More to follow.