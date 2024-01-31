Sigerson semi-final line-up set as Ulster University and Maynooth progress

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Maynooth University 0-10 Queen’s University 0-9

TU Dublin 1-10 Ulster University 0-16

Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster senior football colleges) semi-finals

Patrician Academy Mallow 0-7 Tralee CBS 2-12

St Brendan’s Killarney 0-7 Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 2-14

ULSTER UNIVERSITY WILL meet Maynooth University in the Sigerson Cup semi-finals after both booked their places in the final four with wins on Wednesday evening.

Niall Loughlin kicked four points from play for the Jordanstown outfit, who listed Glen and Derry duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty among their unused substitutes.

The visitors led by the minimum at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, but found an extra gear in the second half and led comfortably before Cian Hanley’s consolation goal in addition time pared back their winning margin.

They’ll face a Maynooth side who needed a last-gasp winner from Meath youngster Eoghan Frayne to see off Queen’s University.

Frayne’s cool head with the dead ball was enough to edge a 0-10 to 0-9 win, and leave Maynooth just 60 minutes away from their first final in 12 years.

UCD — who were eight-point winners against University of Galway — will play University of Limerick, who beat DCU, in the other semi-final.

Both games will be played on Thursday 8 February at neutral venues.

Maynooth's match-winner Eoghan Frayne, right, shakes hands with Joe McDaid at the final whistle. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, a historic all-Tralee final meeting will take place in Munster this year in the Corn Uí Mhuirí senior A football championship.

Today’s semi-final action saw Mercy Mounthawk Tralee defeat St Brendan’s Killarney, chasing three-in-a-row of titles this year, by 2-14 to 0-7 at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

At Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, it finished 2-12 to 0-7 in favour of Tralee CBS against Patrician Academy, Mallow.

The outcomes mean Mercy Mounthawk are through to the first final and will take on local rivals Tralee CBS, who lost the 2022 decider and last won the final in 2020.

The rising Austin Stacks attacking star Paddy Lane top-scored with 1-7 for Mercy Mounthawk, while Odhran Ferris also raised a green flag for the winners.

Darragh Cunnane (1-3) and Martin McKivergan (1-1) led the way for Tralee CBS in the scoring stakes of their game.

The final is scheduled for Saturday 10 February.