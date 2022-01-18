Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 18 January 2022
Advertisement

MTU Kerry fire home four goals in Sigerson Cup win over MTU Cork

Elsewhere tonight NUI Galway defeated Queen’s University Belfast.

By Murt Murphy Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 8:42 PM
25 minutes ago 1,348 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5658282

Sigerson Cup Round 2A Results

  • MTU Kerry 4-9 MTU Cork 1-10
  • NUI Galway 3-10 Queen’s University Belfast 2-7

*****

tony-brosnan Kerry footballer Tony Brosnan is part of the MTU Kerry ranks. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MTU Kerry 4-9

MTU Cork 1-10

Murt Murphy reports from Tralee

VICTORY WENT TO the Kingdom in tonight’s clash between MTU Kerry and MTU Cork in Round 2A of the Sigerson Cup.

Both sides entered the game after victories over UCD and UCC respectively last week, with MTU Kerry building on that success here.

The Aidan O’Mahony-managed side hit three first-half goals to pave the way for their eventual success, ahead 3-7 to 1-4 at the break and able to hold their opponents off during the second half.

They now advance to the quarter-finals on 31 January while MTU Cork have another chance when they play in Round 3 next week.

NUI Galway are also through to the quarter-final stage, Maurice Sheridan’s team winning by six points tonight against Queen’s University Belfast,

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie