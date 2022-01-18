MTU Kerry fire home four goals in Sigerson Cup win over MTU Cork

Sigerson Cup Round 2A Results

MTU Kerry 4-9 MTU Cork 1-10

NUI Galway 3-10 Queen’s University Belfast 2-7

*****

Kerry footballer Tony Brosnan is part of the MTU Kerry ranks. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Murt Murphy reports from Tralee

VICTORY WENT TO the Kingdom in tonight’s clash between MTU Kerry and MTU Cork in Round 2A of the Sigerson Cup.

Both sides entered the game after victories over UCD and UCC respectively last week, with MTU Kerry building on that success here.

The Aidan O’Mahony-managed side hit three first-half goals to pave the way for their eventual success, ahead 3-7 to 1-4 at the break and able to hold their opponents off during the second half.

They now advance to the quarter-finals on 31 January while MTU Cork have another chance when they play in Round 3 next week.

NUI Galway are also through to the quarter-final stage, Maurice Sheridan’s team winning by six points tonight against Queen’s University Belfast,

