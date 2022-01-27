DCU to face Ulster University as Sigerson Cup quarter-final draw is made

THE DRAW FOR the quarter-finals of this year’s Sigerson Cup has been made today.
2020 champions DCU, who needed a last-minute penalty converted by Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy to overcome St Mary’s College a week ago, will take on Ulster University in Dublin on Wednesday, 2 February (5pm).
University Limerick meet Queen’s University in Abbottstown on the same evening (7pm).
The previous day, Tuesday, 1 February, sees MTU Kerry take on Maynooth in Tralee (5pm), while NUI Galway face Letterkenny IT in Dangan (6.30pm).
The @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals— GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 27, 2022
Big games ahead! Stay tuned for streaming details #GAA #FirstClassRivals #SigersonCup pic.twitter.com/A7sdIrfeop
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS