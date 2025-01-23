Advertisement
The victorious Ulster University team after winning the 2024 Sigerson Cup. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeFixtures

Defending champions Ulster University to face Maynooth in Sigerson Cup quarter-final draw

The final-eight clashes will take place next week.
11.55am, 23 Jan 2025

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ULSTER University will face Maynooth following the draw for the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

Last year’s finalists UCD will take on MTU Kerry while TU Dublin square off with University of Limerick, and DCU play TUS Midlands.

A late goal from Conor Cush helped Ulster University maintain their title defence as they squeezed over the line against University of Limerick earlier this month. MTU Kerry, University of Limerick, and DCU all secured their place in the last eight with victories over MTU Cork, University of Galway and ATU Sligo this week.

Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals

UCD v MTU Kerry – Belfield, Tuesday 28 January

TU Dublin v University of Limerick – Grangegorman, Tuesday 28 January

DCU v TUS Midlands – DCU, Wednesday 29 January

Ulster University v Maynooth – Jordanstown, Wednesday 29 January

