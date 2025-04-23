'I can't work, I'm not a grafter, so football is all I have'

“I HAVEN’T WATCHED it yet, but I’ll watch it 500 times when I go home!” beamed Bohs match-winner Rhys Brennan.

The Gypsies starlet came on in the second half for the injured Connor Parsons as the visitors desperately tried to overturn a 2-0 halftime deficit. Josh Honohan and Michael Noonan had put their side in cruise control but it was another teenage sensation that wrote his name into history as he bagged a 96th minute winner in yet another Dublin Derby thriller on Monday.

Having seen Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney haul their side level, 18-year-old Brennan was the coolest head in Tallaght as he saw his first shot well saved by Ed McGinty, before collecting the rebound and turning inside to smash home the winner.

“I can’t put it into words, a dream come true,” said the Inchicore native. “Last week my goal got disallowed. I just came into this game with the same mindset, just get your first goal, play the way you normally play, don’t overthink it, it’s just unbelievable.

“With it being 2-0 at half time we walked in and just went through all the mistakes, cut out the mistakes. We all backed each other, believed in each other, we didn’t think the game was gone but went out with a better mindset, to get the first goal; and play from there, which we did. Then it all just worked out with everyone working together.”

Bohemians overturned a 2-0 deficit in Tallaght on Monday. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

It’s been a whirlwind few years for the exciting prospect who started his career as a young kid at Lourdes Celtic before moving to Crumlin at U13s level. A very brief stint in the LOI academy at Shelbourne saw him return to Crumlin up to their U19 side. In the space of just a few months, a move to Bohemians and a call up to Tom Mohan’s U19 Irish squad followed, and the youngster is hoping it is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“I went to Bohs the Christmas before last, with the U20s but I fractured my ankle. I came back and eased my way into the LOI and it worked out. I got my first professional contract, got into the first team, it’s about working hard, all I want to do is play football, that’s my dream, to be a professional footballer.

I can’t work, I am not a grafter, so football is all I have and I want to get to where I want to be. Bohs is where I want to be now, I love it, all the lads are great, they took me under their wing.

“That’s my aim, is to play abroad somewhere but right now it’s Bohs. Keep my head in place and keep working. Ross (Tierney) and Daws (Devoy) help me out with everything and I’d be lost without them this year and giving my little pointers, all the lads do. They’re more experienced than me so it’s just about listening to their advice and keep working.”

Brennan was also quick to praise manager Alan Reynolds, who has come under fire from certain sections of the Bohs support due to the inconstancy shown since his takeover, but there’s no doubt the teenager – who had a week’s trial at Tranmere Rovers a couple of years back -– believes he is in safe hands as his fledgling career takes off.

“He (Reynolds) is unbelievable, honestly since I came into the first team. Last year with the U20s was great but now that I’m with the first team it’s just about developing and getting more physical which I’m doing with my gym plans and everything seems to be working. The manager has helped me out with everything and shown me where I need to be to get to a higher level.”

Up next for Bohs is another title favourite in St. Patrick’s Athletic at a ground he frequented as a youngster but there’s no divided loyalties in his own head, although the banter in his friendship circle might go up a notch or two after this result.

“To win two-in-a-row has our confidence at an all-time (high) so just keep playing, cool heads against Pats. Hopefully get an early goal and show we’re capable of getting another win and hopefully will ease the pressure off the manager a bit more because he deserves to have this job.

“I was a Pats fan when I was younger and went to games with my mates. Some of them are still Pats fans and some of them are Rovers so I’m going to go give them a bit of stick now!”