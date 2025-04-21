Bohs come from two goals down to claim dramatic win over Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 2

Bohemians 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

BOHEMIANS CAME FROM behind to snatch all three points in the most dramatic of circumstances to make it two Premier Division wins over their rivals Shamrock Rovers this season, and in doing so ended their year long wait for back-to-back wins.

Josh Honohan’s breakthrough goal just before the break was quickly followed by a sensational solo goal from Michael Noonan to put The Hoops in cruise control at the halfway point.

But a rallying second half performance from Bohs saw Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney level before Rhys Brennan proved the hero with a 96th minute winner in front of a crowd at 8,471.

Dawson Devoy celebrates his goal.

As the old saying goes, form tends to go out the window in a derby and the visitors really should have gone ahead four minutes into this game. From a recycled corner kick match-winner on the opening day, Ross Tierney, flashed the ball invitingly across the face of goal, but unfortunately for the vociferous travelling support, stand-in striker James Clarke was millimeters away from opening the scoring for Bohs.

Rovers bounced back as Jack Byrne then drilled a low strike straight at Kacper Chorazka. It was fairly nip and tuck from then on, that was until midway through the first half when Josh Honohan took it upon himself to burst down the left in marauding fashion before cutting inside on to his right and unleashing a thunderbolt that cannoned off the far post and away to safety.

Having failed to heath the Honohan warning Bohs were behind just six minutes from the break when the wing back again cut inside, unchallenged but this time reversed the ball low past the helpless Chorazka.

Rovers' Josh Honohan scores his sides first goal.

The visitors defensive issues were once again displayed for all to see when just two minutes after conceding, teen sensation Michael Noonan was allowed to travel three quarters of the pitch and finish expertly from the edge of the area for his first League goal, and what a way to get it.

Rovers' Michael Noonan scores his side's second goal.

Bohs initially failed to build a head of steam after the break, with the “Ole’s” sounding around Tallaght with every Hoops pass – all this before the hour mark.

The hosts were in cruise control until Dawson Devoy halved the deficit with a brilliantly taken finish from inside the area, following some pinball around the box and suddenly it was game on again.

The home fans were stunned into silence when, with ten minutes to go, Tierney levelled, following a tidy move involving Leigh Kavanagh and a clever round the corner lay off by Colm Whelan.

As the clock ticked over into the last minute of added time, Brennan showed great movement to latch onto another excellent Whelan pass, and having seen his first effort saved by McGinty, showed composure beyond his years to grab his second bit of the cherry and earn all three points.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Adam Matthews (Danny Grant, 85’), Dylan Watts (John O’Sullivan, 85’), Matt Healy, Jack Byrne (Darragh Nugent, 72’), Joshua Honohan; Aaron Green (Graham Burke, 72’), Michael Noonan (Rory Gaffney, 79’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Cian Barrett, Cory O’Sullivan, Victor Ozhianvuna

Bohemian FC: Kacper Chorazka; John Mountney (Colm Whelan, 67’), Sean Grehan, Leigh Kavanagh, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy, James McManus (Niall Morahan, 46’); Connor Parsons (Rhys Brennan, 52’) Ross Tierney (Adam McDonnell, 89’), Dayle Rooney; James Clarke (Keith Buckley, 67’)

Subs not used: James Talbot, Rob Cornwall, Archie Meekison, Declan Osagie

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)