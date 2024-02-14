Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rising Stars

Canavans star as Ulster University defeat UCD to land the Sigerson Cup title

Three first-half goals paved the way for their success in Tralee.
11 minutes ago

University of Ulster 3-12

UCD 0-15

DARRAGH CANAVAN PRODUCED a man-of-the-match performance as Ulster University lifted the Sigerson Cup title in Tralee tonight.

The Tyrone attacker impressed as he struck five points, younger brother Ruairi scoring four, as Ulster University defeated UCD to land the prestigious third-level football crown for the first time since 2008.

Three first-half goals paved the way for their success. UCD, inspired by the outstanding Daire Cregg, managed to fight their way back into contention in the second half, eventually losing out by six points.

More to follow…

Scorers for Ulster University: Darragh Canavan 0-5, Ruairi Canavan 0-4 (0-3f), Niall Loughlin 1-1, Oisin McCann 1-0, Ben McCarron 1-0, Josh Largo Elis 0-1,  Eamon Brown 0-1.

Scorers for UCD: Daire Cregg 0-10 (0-6f), David Garland 0-4  (0-2f), Liam Costello 0-1.

