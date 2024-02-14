Canavans star as Ulster University defeat UCD to land the Sigerson Cup title

University of Ulster 3-12

UCD 0-15

DARRAGH CANAVAN PRODUCED a man-of-the-match performance as Ulster University lifted the Sigerson Cup title in Tralee tonight.

The Tyrone attacker impressed as he struck five points, younger brother Ruairi scoring four, as Ulster University defeated UCD to land the prestigious third-level football crown for the first time since 2008.

Three first-half goals paved the way for their success. UCD, inspired by the outstanding Daire Cregg, managed to fight their way back into contention in the second half, eventually losing out by six points.

More to follow…

Advertisement

Scorers for Ulster University: Darragh Canavan 0-5, Ruairi Canavan 0-4 (0-3f), Niall Loughlin 1-1, Oisin McCann 1-0, Ben McCarron 1-0, Josh Largo Elis 0-1, Eamon Brown 0-1.

Scorers for UCD: Daire Cregg 0-10 (0-6f), David Garland 0-4 (0-2f), Liam Costello 0-1.