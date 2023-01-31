Second-half goals key as DCU overcome MTU Cork to book Sigerson semi-final spot

DCU 2-12

MTU Cork 0-9

Daire Walsh reports from DCU Sportsground

DCU CAME STRONG in the second half to see off MTU Cork by nine points in their Sigerson Cup quarter-final tonight.

Playing at home, DCU were 0-7 to 0-5 to the good after a keenly-contested opening period.

They netted twice in the second half with Dublin’s Lorcan O’Dell slamming home the second strike to clinch their victory.

More to follow…

