Friday 14 May 2021
England part ways with two members of Eddie Jones' coaching team

Simon Amor appears to have paid the price for the team’s blunt attack after 15 months in the role.

By Press Association Friday 14 May 2021, 3:01 PM
Simon Amor is to step down as England attack coach.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
ENGLAND ASSISTANT COACHES Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their roles in Eddie Jones’ management team.

Jones will begin the search for a new man to oversee the attack after Amor and the Rugby Football Union “mutually decided” to part company, while Australian skills coach Ryles has stepped down because of the challenges created by the pandemic.

The departures come after England slumped to their worst ever Six Nations performance, triggering an RFU review which declined to criticise Jones.

However, former Team GB sevens boss Amor appears to have paid the price for the team’s blunt attack after 15 months in the role.

Having impressed during shorter spells with Jones’ back room staff, Ryles joined on a full-time basis last October after winning the NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm.

But he was unable to join up with England during the Six Nations because of the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus, instead remaining with his family in Australia.

“I’d like to thank Simon and Jason for their contributions to England,” Jones said.

“I would like to commend Simon’s outstanding diligence and his hard work, and I have no doubt he will find a role soon that suits him perfectly.

“With Jason, the Covid-19 restrictions have proved too difficult for him and his family to overcome, which we fully understand but are disappointed for us and the team.

“They both leave with the best wishes of everyone involved with England and for their future pursuits in the game.”

Jones will oversee the attack for England’s fixtures against the USA and Canada, plus for the ‘A’ international against Scotland ‘A’, with defence coach John Mitchell and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot continuing in their existing roles. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.

