This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris warns that major sporting events are unlikely for the rest of 2020

This year’s GAA championships and rugby fixtures are now in severe doubt.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 4,808 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5078219

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has warned that it is unlikely major sporting events will take place in Ireland in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Harris’ words throw this year’s GAA championships – as well as rugby, soccer, and all other sporting events in the country – into severe doubt.

With a widespread expectation that it will be 2021 before a vaccine for Covid-19 is ready, the mass gatherings usually involved in big sporting fixtures are viewed as a threat.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Independent, Harris praised the GAA’s measures in postponing its championships but also underlined his belief that high-profile sporting events involving mass gatherings are unlikely to happen this year.

fans-at-the-game Fans at Croke Park for the Dublin v Kerry game last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I think some of the decisions taken by the GAA seem very sensible,” Harris told the Sunday Independent.

“It’s highly unlikely we’re going to be seeing very large kind of mass gatherings this year.

“Could you get to a point where you can’t have massive GAA matches, but you could have local kids having a kickabout safely, that’s the sort of space that we’re in, that we need to work our way through.”

“What’s not going to come back quickly are scenarios in which we can’t safely socially distance,” added Harris.

While the Premier League in the UK continues to discuss possible scenarios for returning to play – potentially behind closed doors – Harris’ statement leaves top-level Irish sport in major doubt for 2020.

The GAA and Irish professional rugby, for example, are highly dependent on the revenue generated by supporters paying into games, with the TV deals in those sports nowhere near the levels of the Premier League in the UK. 

The GAA has already announced that it is facing losses of up to €60 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie