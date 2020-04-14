Officially postponed: Inter-county championships unlikely before July 'at the earliest', confirm GAA

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that the inter-county hurling and football championships are unlikely to throw in for another 10 weeks at the very least, earmarking July as the earliest possible starting point for the provincial seasons.

Club activity will remain suspended until at least 5 May in line with government instruction, while Senior inter-county action has been pushed back indefinitely from the same month due to the global health crisis.

The GAA also confirmed that there remains an intention to finish the 2020 Allianz Leagues, and most pertinently the remaining fixtures that would impact the composition of divisions in both hurling and football next season.

A Special Congress will convene digitally on Friday to further discuss the rescheduling and reshaping of competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Association said that it “acknowledges last weekend’s Government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until 5 May and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices”, and that it has “factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning.

“To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until 5 May,” continued the statement.

The Senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available. However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

“When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games.

The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.

“A Special Congress, to be held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

“In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

“Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines.”